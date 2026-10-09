Little hope of teachers' strike being called off as second day of action planned this month

THERE IS LITTLE hope of next week’s teachers’ strike being called off, the head of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (Asti) has warned, with a second day of industrial action also planned for later this month.

Asti general secretary Linda Kelly said teachers were so frustrated with the government’s approach to pay negotiations that they were prepared to lose a day’s wages by going on strike.

Speaking on Newstalk this morning, Kelly said the government had failed to grasp the depth of anger among public sector workers, who were willing to take industrial action despite already struggling with the cost of living.

“Our members do want to take industrial action because they feel very deeply about this issue, and I think that’s what the government is actually failing to grasp collectively,” Kelly said.

“They’re willing to take a strike day. They won’t be paid for that strike day in a cost-of-living crisis because they are struggling so much, and there doesn’t seem to be enough recognition and reflection of that by the government.”

Kelly was highly critical of the €1.2 billion allocated for public service pay in Budget 2027, saying it was “absolutely not fit for purpose”.

She said the announcement had “landed very, very badly” with teachers already struggling with rising living costs.

“It’s about putting up smoke and mirrors, we’re available for talks, but they’re not available for real talks on pay,” Kelly said.

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Asked whether there was any prospect of the planned strike on 14 October being called off, Kelly said: “I think, with the current attitude from the minister for public expenditure, I’m not holding out significant hope.”

More than 100,000 public sector workers began a work-to-rule last week amid a dispute over pay, with widespread disruption expected across schools, hospitals and government services next Wednesday.

Asti members are also set to join a second day of strike action on 21 October.

Asked about the disruption that school closures would cause for parents, Kelly pointed out that many public servants were parents themselves.

“A lot of public servants are parents as well and are having to navigate the disruption, and they’re doing this because they are struggling to be able to provide for their children and to provide for their families,” Kelly said.

She added that the last coordinated public sector strike took place in 2009.

“This is a really significant moment, and I think it shows the depth of feeling from union members and particularly from teachers in respect of their pay.”

The government has urged unions to return to negotiations and stand down the planned industrial action.

Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers said during his budget speech that the €1.2 billion provision for public service pay demonstrated the government’s commitment to reaching an agreement.

However, Kelly rejected the suggestion that unions were unwilling to engage in talks, arguing that the government wanted to prioritise productivity measures rather than meaningful discussions on pay.