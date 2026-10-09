Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

A crowd of protesters hold a demonstration outside the Northern Ireland Office in Belfast to call on Secretary of State Sir Chris Bryant to ban Orangemen parading down the predominantly nationalist Garvaghy Road in Portadown. Alamy Alamy

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

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Palestinians save their belongings from a building destroyed by an Israeli airstrike Alamy Alamy

#NOBEL PRIZE: Israel has criticised the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to South African human rights lawyer and judge Navi Pillay, claiming that Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels “is certainly applauding from hell”.

#PUBLIC EXECUTION: A decision by US officials to livestream the execution of convicted killer Nidal Hasan would amount to torture, the United Nations said.

PARTING SHOT

Alamy Alamy

Today, President Catherine Connolly visited Aon Sceal Cafe, an Irish language cafe in Tallaght, Co Dublin.