Here's What Happened Today: Friday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#NOBEL PRIZE: Israel has criticised the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to South African human rights lawyer and judge Navi Pillay, claiming that Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels “is certainly applauding from hell”.
#PUBLIC EXECUTION: A decision by US officials to livestream the execution of convicted killer Nidal Hasan would amount to torture, the United Nations said.
Today, President Catherine Connolly visited Aon Sceal Cafe, an Irish language cafe in Tallaght, Co Dublin.
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