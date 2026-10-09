Palestinians save their belongings from a building destroyed by an Israeli airstrike Alamy
News Fix

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

The most important Irish and international stories you need to know today.
9.25pm, 9 Oct 2026
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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

a-crowd-of-protesters-hold-a-demonstration-outside-the-northern-ireland-office-in-belfast-to-call-on-secretary-of-state-sir-chris-bryant-to-ban-orangemen-parading-down-the-predominantly-nationalist-ga A crowd of protesters hold a demonstration outside the Northern Ireland Office in Belfast to call on Secretary of State Sir Chris Bryant to ban Orangemen parading down the predominantly nationalist Garvaghy Road in Portadown. Alamy Alamy

IRELAND

  • NI Secretary of State Chris Bryant has banned the Drumcree parade, which has led to a stand-off between Orangemen and nationalist residents of the Garvaghy Road in Portadown lasting almost two weeks.
  • Two men who planned to attack a Galway mosque using improvised explosive devices have claimed they were radicalised by anti-immigrant groups, but have since distanced themselves from those influences.
  • Income from the €160 TV licence fee continues to decline, with €5.7 million less collected to date this year compared to the same period last year.
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin has declined to say whether he will pass the picket line of public sector workers who go on strike next week, arguing that any strike at Leinster House does not need to happen.
  • A Cork man who suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car in Greece remains in hospital nearly four weeks later, with his family desperately trying to bring him home.
  • An Post is closing up its AddressPal website from 16 October and will no longer take on new customers of the service.
  • The budget will do little to lift children out of poverty, the Economic and Social Research Institute said.
  • The rental regulator has heard that gardaí were twice called to resolve disputes between Ireland’s biggest landlord and a tenant who previously worked for the firm, including in a row over whether the company had taken the man’s Christmas tree and cushions crafted by his grandmother. 
  • A ticket bought in Cork is the first jackpot winner since the National Lottery removed two balls from the draw, bagging almost €5.7 million.

INTERNATIONAL

palestinians-save-their-belongings-from-a-building-destroyed-by-an-israeli-airstrike-late-thursday-in-gaza-city-friday-oct-9-2026-ap-photojehad-alshrafi Palestinians save their belongings from a building destroyed by an Israeli airstrike Alamy Alamy

#NOBEL PRIZE: Israel has criticised the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to South African human rights lawyer and judge Navi Pillay, claiming that Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels “is certainly applauding from hell”

#PUBLIC EXECUTION: A decision by US officials to livestream the execution of convicted killer Nidal Hasan would amount to torture, the United Nations said.

PARTING SHOT

dublin-ireland-9th-october-2026-president-catherine-connolly-during-a-visit-to-aon-sceal-cafe-an-irish-language-cafe-in-tallaght Alamy Alamy

Today, President Catherine Connolly visited Aon Sceal Cafe, an Irish language cafe in Tallaght, Co Dublin.

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