Taoiseach says 'no need' for picket at Leinster House as Oireachtas staff prepare to strike

TAOISEACH MICHÉAL MARTIN has declined to say whether he will pass the picket line of public sector workers who go on strike next week, arguing that any strike at Leinster House does not need to happen.

On Wednesday next week, more than 100,000 public sector workers are set to strike, in the biggest day of national strike action since the aftermath of the 2008 economic crash.

Among the protests planned is a picket line at Leinster House, where the Dáil is currently scheduled to sit.

The Oireachtas Service had requested a number of derogations from the two main unions representing staff working in Leinster House – Forsa and the Association of Higher Civil and Public Servants (AHCPS) – so that the Dáil could continue to operate on Wednesday, but today they received a response saying a derogation would not be granted for key staff.

The move means the Oireachtas may not be able to operate as usual next Wednesday, with the Dáil’s business committee set to meet on Monday to decide how to proceed.

Opposition parties have said they will not cross the picket line, but today the Taoiseach refused to make that promise.

Asked if he would cross the picket line if it does take place, he said: “I’ve made my position clear in terms of where I think there can be derogations, and there doesn’t need to be a picket,” he said.

“Please, there doesn’t need to be a picket, and I’m saying to all concerned, parliamentary democracy matters, and we shouldn’t be just lightly chipping away at it, because that could have unforeseen consequences into the future in different contexts and in different circles.”

Asked today if Fine Gael staff will pass the picket, a spokesperson for the party declined to comment. Fianna Fáil did not respond to our query.

The Taoiseach reiterated his opinion that the upcoming public service strike is unnecessary, despite the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) head calling this “absolutely inflammatory” and a “little bit glib”.

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Martin told Newstalk’s Claire Byrne on Wednesday: “I just get the sense now that people want industrial action, irrespective of what happens.”

Responding to this, general secretary of INMO, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “To say that public servants are just taking strike action for the fun of it is a little bit glib.

“If we are serious about trying to find a resolution, I would avoid using that commentary as it’s absolutely inflammatory,” she told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland on Thursday morning.

Speaking today after turning the sod on a housing development in Dún Brí, Dundrum, the Taoiseach defended his comments.

“Look, I’ve met Phil Ní Sheaghdha on numerous occasions. Phil knows me well. She knows I’m not an inflammatory type of person,” he said, before reaffirming his opinion.

“Everyone needs to dial it down a bit, and I’ve asked Phil to look at and listen to the entirety of what I said in the interview,” he said.

“I do not believe the basis exists for industrial action. I don’t believe the public should have to endure that, because there have been significant tax cuts in the budget, which will help workers.

“In addition to that, we have provided 1.2 billion for public service pay in the estimates. If that’s not a platform for negotiations, I don’t know what is.”

Public sector unions have accused the government of failing to make a meaningful offer on pay and are planning large-scale strike action on 14 October.

Earlier today, the head of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (Asti) warned that there is little hope of next week’s teachers’ strike being called off.

A second day of industrial action is also planned for later this month.

Includes reporting from Press Association