Labour Party calls on politicians to refuse to cross picket lines at Leinster House next week

THE LABOUR PARTY has called on all politicians to refuse to cross the picket lines at Leinster House on Wednesday when strike action is underway.

Public service workers across the country are set to go on strike next week, with disruption expected across hospitals, schools and government services.

The move is part of wider industrial action which began last week as over 100,000 public sector workers began a work-to-rule amid a dispute over pay.

Speaking in the Dáil during Leaders’ Questions today, Labour’s Ged Nash said:

“The Labour Party will not be passing any pickets here in Leinster House next Wednesday, and they will call on other colleagues to join us in doing the same in solidarity with the workers here.”

The matter was discussed earlier at the Oireachtas Business Committee meeting, where a number of opposition TDs said that Dáil business should not go ahead on the day as it was unfair to ask staff to pass the picket line.

However, it is understood that the Government Chief whip Mary Butler was adamant that the Dáil should sit on Wednesday.

It is understood the Houses of the Oireachtas is seeking advice on staffing levels ahead of next week, with some indications that workers not in a union could staff the complex.

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Nash told the Dáil today that public sector workers see the deal that was done for the fuel protesters after they brought the country to a standstill.

“Another sector got a special deal, good for them. But it lays down a marker. It sets a precedent. Now your message is clear: threaten the authority of the state, get what you want, play by the rules, and not only will we ignore you, but Jack and Micheal will patronise and disrespect you too,” said Nash.

He called on the government to drop the “arbitrary preconditions and commit to engaging in good faith with public sector trade unions on pay”.

The matter was also raised by Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty, who said nurses and teachers do not take the decision to take strike action lightly.

Enterprise Minister Peter Burke, who was standing in for Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil today, said the government wants the unions to come and take their seats at the negotiation table.

“That’s how you get a sustainable agreement that, first of all, delivers fair pay for the years ahead for those workers who hold up the valuable public services in our economy,” he said.

He added that the government “really, really appreciates the teachers, nurses, frontline workers and council workers.

“We are asking their leaders to step up, come to the negotiation table, and work a sustainable agreement for the taxpayer, and also to give them fair pay, like their predecessors did,” said Burke.

With reporting by Jane Matthews