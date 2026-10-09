An Post will no longer take on new AddressPal customers

AN POST IS closing up its AddressPal website from 16 October and will no longer take on new customers of the service.

Existing customers will still be able to use the service.

AddressPal is a service from An Post that allows customers to use UK and USA virtual addresses as their postal addresses, from where deliveries can be tracked and delivered to customers’ home addresses in Ireland.

The service allows users to order items from retailers that don’t ship directly to Ireland.

It was first launched in 2016 and proved popular.

However, in an email to existing customers today, An Post said that “significant” changes to cross-border shipping have “transformed the way international online shipping works”.

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More retailers now offer direct delivery options, while changes to customs processes have made cross-border shipping more complex than when AddressPal was first introduced, it continued.

After a review of the service, it has been decided that the website, where new customers can register, will be shut down. Existing customers will no longer be able to use it to amend their account details.

This means that existing customers will not be able to register for a new account, update account details online, change payment card information, or access the account online.

Customers that intend to continue availing of the service are asked to make a note of their AddressPal number, and update any information that may need to change before the website’s closure on 16 October. They’re also asked to check that payment card details are up-to-date.

Anyone who wishes to delete their account can do so on the website before it closes.

“We know that many customers value convenient ways to shop with retailers that don’t deliver directly to Ireland. We’re exploring future options in this area and how we can continue to support customers’ international shopping needs,” An Post said.

It apologised for any inconvenience caused and said users can contact them at addresspalsupport@anpost.ie with any queries or if they need to close their account after 16 October.