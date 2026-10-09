Men who planned Galway mosque attack claim they were radicalised by anti-immigrant groups

TWO MEN WHO planned to attack a Galway mosque using improvised explosive devices (IEDs) have claimed they were radicalised by anti-immigrant groups, but have since distanced themselves from those influences.

The three-judge court heard pleas in mitigation today for two of the three would-be mosque bombers, Garrett Pollock (36) and Darren Gorman (34).

Karolis Peckauskas (39) offered an apology earlier this week, saying he had also been radicalised by online groups.

Peckauskas, with an address at Newfoundwell Road, Drogheda, Co Louth previously pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to engage in a terrorist activity or a terrorist-linked activity contrary to Section 6(1)(a)(ii) and 7(1) of the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005.

The details of the offence are that between 4 and 5 November 2025, the defendants attempted to engage in terrorist activity or terrorist-linked activity by attempting to set fire to the Maryam Mosque at Old Cottages, Monivea Road, Galway, an offence which was aggravated by hatred.

Gorman, of O’Moore Place, Portlaoise Co Laois and Pollock, of Kilhorne Greene, Annalong, Co Down both pleaded guilty to the same offence.

The three-judge court previously heard that the plot was foiled when gardaí carrying out a routine drug stop became suspicious and searched the car that Pollock and Peckauskas were travelling in.

In the boot, gardaí discovered bomb-making equipment along with a manifesto for a group calling itself the Irish Defence Army complete with crests and logos.

They also discovered a statement written in the past tense claiming responsibility for bombing the Galway mosque.

Kevin White SC, for Pollock, said his client is deeply ashamed of his behaviour, apologises “unreservedly” to everyone impacted and accepts that what he did was wrong, criminal and offensive.

White said he had sought a report from a psychiatrist to try to understand why Pollock, who has no history of violence or political activism, would find himself before a court for this offence.

The report states that Pollock had a dysfunctional childhood and struggled in school. He has worked as a gym instructor, but in 2024 he started abusing alcohol and cocaine and lost his job following a relationship breakdown.

He began spending hours online consuming radical content, including material about immigrants committing sexual assaults or posing a threat to the Irish community. Much of the content, White said, appeared to be AI-generated and was emotive and ill-informed.

Pollock began communicating with people associated with the Irish Citizens Army, a radical anti-immigrant group. He was invited into smaller, more radicalised groups where he discovered a sense of belonging and respect and wanted to show his new comrades that he was committed to the cause, counsel said.

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White said the psychiatrist’s view is that Pollock’s desire to belong to a group made him susceptible to radicalisation and he succumbed quickly. The doctor further stated that Pollock was not committed due to a robust ideological principle, but acted in the context of poor mental health, substance abuse and low self-esteem.

White submitted a letter of apology from his client and testimonials from members of his family and a former employer. Counsel said there is scope for rehabilitation and his client shows genuine remorse and insight into his offending.

Marc Thompson SC, for Gorman, said a psychologist had found his client to be vulnerable and diagnosed him with “extreme submissiveness”. Gorman has no history of violence, aggression or hatred and “certainly no history of terrorism,” Thompson said.

Thompson reminded the court that Gorman was not in the car with Peckauskas and Pollock and was only implicated by further investigations showing his participation in the Shadows of Eire chat group where the members discussed their plans.

He also drove a vehicle associated with the group’s activities, sourced an accelerant that was to be used in the explosives, purchased clothing for the group and said he would contribute money.

However, Thompson reminded the court that when gardaí searched Gorman, his car and his home, they found nothing of evidential value.

The psychologist’s report had also found that Gorman is at low risk of future violence but that risk becomes moderate to high if he re-encounters radical influences or suffers a substance abuse relapse.

Thompson said Gorman is a drug addict with mental health difficulties, but he is trying to deal with his issues and has been drug-free throughout his period on bail ahead of today’s sentencing hearing.

Thompson said Gorman has not made contact with any radical influences and asked the court to structure his sentence “to allow light at the end of the tunnel”.

Ms Justice Caroline Biggs, sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Kevin Staunton, adjourned sentencing until 13 October. The court remanded all three men in custody to that date.

Evidence

Det Inspector Alan McDevitt last week told Edward Doocey BL, prosecuting, that the Irish Defence Army formed in October 2025 as a splinter from the larger Irish Citizens Army.

He described the splinter organisation as a right-wing, extremist, terrorist group with an anti-immigration ideology. He said the discovery of explosive and incendiary devices linked to the group indicated a real and imminent attack was planned and that they intended to target minorities.

Technical experts examined Pollock’s phone and discovered he was using the encrypted messaging app, Signal, to communicate with others regarding the planned terrorist attack. He had created a group called ‘Shadows of Eire’ and used artificial intelligence to design a manual for making IEDs which he shared with the rest of the group.

The group had also filmed a video in which they wore balaclavas and warned that they would carry out further attacks, saying: “An eye for an eye is going to be our approach going forward.”

They said legitimate targets would include mosques, anyone who facilitated the development of accommodation for international protection applicants and estate agents who “house these thugs ahead of our own”.

They said they would not target women or children “unless the woman is a threat to our country or loved ones”.