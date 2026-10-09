PSNI chief asks NI secretary to review decision to let Orange Order march on Garvaghy Road

PSNI CHIEF CONSTABLE Jon Boutcher has asked Northern Ireland secretary Chris Bryant to review the Parades Commission determination over the contentious Drumcree parade, the Press Association understands.

Bryant is expected to make a statement on the dispute.

The deadlock between residents of the mainly nationalist Garvaghy Road in Portadown and the Orange Order has lasted for 13 days.

The Parades Commission ruled two weeks ago that the march could pass along the Garvaghy Road with restrictions in place. Its decision is available on its website.

Local residents say its goal is to intimidate them and dredge up memories of the Troubles.

The commission sought advice from the PSNI to make its decision. The force explained they had no information that the parade would result in “disorder or violence”.

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In coming to a decision, the commission said it gave the police assessment “significant weight in the consideration of the potential for disorder”.

The commission said it took on board concerns by academics, residents and representatives in respect to the potential for disorder but said that there was no “specific information” suggesting it would result in violence.

The parade, from Drumcree Church into Portadown, ultimately did not happen due to a significant protest on the largely nationalist Garvaghy Road.

Lawyers for the residents have sought to appeal the Parades Commission’s decision to let the march, which has been passing along a different route for decades, go ahead.

The Court of Appeal has reserved judgment in the matter.

SDLP leader Claire Hanna has welcomed Boutcher’s decision to ask Bryant to review the decision.

Hanna said Bryant “should use his powers to rescind permission for this divisive parade and bring an end to a situation that has strained community relations, placed significant demands on policing resources and risked dragging Northern Ireland back into a confrontation that we all hoped and believed had been left in the past”.

She added: “It is time to draw a line under it, prioritise the rights and wellbeing of residents, and allow the community to move forward.”

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Meanwhile, Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill confirmed earlier that she was invited to a police interview over her attendance at a protest.

It comes after members of Sinn Féin and People Before Profit in the North also received letters from the PSNI, who confirmed on Thursday that they had begun sending them to those suspected of committing criminal offences at the protest on 27 September.

Speaking on Garvaghy Raod earlier, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald repeated her calls for Bryant to take action to bring the crisis to an end.

“It has been our expectation, it was our wish from the get-go that the Secretary of State will intervene, and we’re calling on him again to do exactly that,” she said, adding that no further time should be wasted.

“It needs to be clear that this Orange march is now definitively off the table, so that this community can breathe easy again and return to their normal lives. The very idea of leaving a vacuum like this is irresponsible, to say the least of it.

“The Secretary of State has to intervene, must intervene, and we urge him again at the earliest opportunity to do exactly that.”