Family seeks help for Cork man stranded in Greece for four weeks after car crash

A CORK MAN who suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car in Greece remains in hospital nearly four weeks later, with his family desperately trying to bring him home.

Keith Twomey (52), from Ballineen in west Cork, was struck by a car on the Greek island of Rhodes on 11 September, suffering five fractures and a head injury.

His family say they have spent weeks trying to arrange his return to Ireland so he can receive further medical treatment and be reunited with his loved ones.

The situation was raised in the Dáil on Wednesday by Independent Ireland TD Michael Collins, who called for government intervention.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs do not seem to be able to bring Keith Twomey from Ballineen home,” Collins told the Dáil.

“He is there with five fractures and a brain injury, and no one can put him on a plane and bring him back to Ireland.”

Collins said Keith’s parents had repeatedly contacted him seeking assistance.

“His father rang me a while ago. He rang me four or five times today as did his mother, upset out of their mind about their son,” he said.

“That is an astonishing situation.”

Collins urged the Minister of State to personally intervene with the Minister for Foreign Affairs to help arrange Keith’s return.

In a statement shared with The Journal, Keith’s family said he suffered serious injuries to his leg, shoulder, neck and ribs, alongside a head injury.

They said they had contacted the HSE, Department of Foreign Affairs and local representatives in an effort to secure his return.

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The family also paid €37,500 for a private medical repatriation service, but the planned transfer did not go ahead after Keith was assessed as unfit to travel on a commercial flight.

They say they have since been left without a clear plan to bring him home or satisfactory answers about the money paid.

“Our family is heartbroken and deeply concerned about Keith’s physical and mental wellbeing,” the family said.

“We are now asking for your help to raise funds towards the specialist medical transport and arrangements needed to get him safely back to Ireland.”

In a detailed account of the past month, Keith’s brother Graham also raised concerns about the medical care and communication the family has received from the hospital in Rhodes.

He said that when he arrived at the hospital on 12 September, the day after the accident, staff initially handed him an admissions book and told him to find his brother himself.

Graham said he eventually located Keith on the fourth floor, where he found him in a bloodied condition.

The family also raised concerns about delays to surgery on Keith’s injured leg, claiming a planned operation on 22 September could not proceed after he developed a fever.

In an account dated 3 October, Graham said Keith remained in hospital without definitive surgical treatment, while the family was struggling to obtain updated medical reports and neurological assessments.

He said the lack of information had left them increasingly worried about Keith’s condition and the consequences of further delays.

The family acknowledged the assistance provided by the HSE, Department of Foreign Affairs and local representatives, but said they urgently needed a clear plan to bring Keith home safely.

“All we want is to bring our brother home,” they said.

“Keith has been through an unimaginable ordeal, and he needs his family beside him during this incredibly difficult time.”