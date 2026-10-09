First Lotto winner since number of balls reduced is a Cork-bought ticket with a €5.7m jackpot

A TICKET BOUGHT in Cork is the first jackpot winner since the National Lottery removed two balls from the draw, bagging almost €5.7 million.

The player won €5,664,896 in Wednesday night’s draw after buying a ticket in Eason’s bookshop in Mahon Point Shopping Centre.

The Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Tuesday 6 October.

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The number of balls in the Lotto draw was reduced from 47 to 45 in September, with numbers 46 and 47 removed. This improved the odds of winning, going from one in 10.7 million to one in 8.1 million.

National Lottery spokesperson Darragh O’Dwyer said the win was “a landmark moment for our new Lotto game”.

“We are encouraging all Lotto players in Cork to carefully check their tickets today,” he said.

“If it is you, get in touch with our prize claims team as soon as possible, and in the meantime, keep that ticket somewhere safe.”

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie.