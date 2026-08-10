Cyclist (80s) in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by truck in Co Kildare

A CYCLIST IN her 80s is in hospital after being hit by a truck in Co Kildare.

The collision took place on the R414 (Rathangan Road) at Monasterevin, Co Kildare at approximately 9.50am today.

The cyclist was conveyed to the Mater Misericordiae Hospital in Dublin, for treatment of serious injuries.

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No other injuries were reported at the time.

The road is currently closed pending technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

People who were in the area of the R414 (Rathangan Road) – known locally as “Cow Pastures” – at Monasterevin, Co Kildare today between 9.15am and 10.15am are asked to make any camera footage (including dash-cam) available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on (045) 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.