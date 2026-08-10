Football associations call for 'leadership that serves football' in fresh Infantino criticism

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATIONS UEFA, Concacaf and AFC have called for accountability and unity in a new open letter criticising Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

The European, Asian and North, Central America and Caribbean Association published a strongly-worded open letter this morning accusing Infantino of “abandoning” duty and saying he has placed himself “above the collective that entrusted him with authority”.

It follows threats of a boycott by these associations after the Infantino launched a plan to bring private investment into Fifa competitions, including the World Cup.

The plan was withdrawn within days after Uefa, Concacaf, AFC and a host of others in the world of football strongly condemned it.

Fifa subsequently issued a letter to its 211 members attributing the failed plans to errors in communication.

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In their new letter this morning, the associations said the latest communication from Fifa does not recognise that “attempting to sell an interest in the FIFA World Cup was a profound failure of judgment”.

They also criticised Fifa’s plan to conduct a full report on the incident internally.

They said it should be conducted independently and “FIFA administration should play no role in conducting the review”.

They said Infantino’s recent conduct is “of one who believes the game is answerable to him”.

“There is silence where there should be accountability, distance where there should be openness” it continued.

They conclude this latest attack on the Fifa president by calling for “unity” and “leadership that serves football, not seeks to command it”.