The UK government estimates that consumers spend about £1.6 billion (€1.87 billion) on unwanted subscriptions each year Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Do you think there should be new laws to clamp down on online subscriptions?

The UK is introducing laws that will change the way online subscriptions work.
10.33am, 10 Aug 2026
9.2k
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UK PRIME MINISTER Andy Burnham has said that new laws announced under his predecessor Keir Starmer, aimed at making it easier to cancel online subscriptions, will come into effect next year.

The UK government says that these changes will mean companies must offer “clearer upfront information, regular reminders and a much easier exit to contracts” for consumers.

The measures aim to make it easier for people to cancel unwanted online subscriptions and avoid being tied into expensive contracts without their knowledge.

Burnham, who took up the role of prime minister last month, said he hopes the new laws will give people “some room to breathe on the cost of living”.

With the laws due to come into effect from January 2027, it got us wondering if similar measures would be welcomed in Ireland.

So, we’re asking: Do you think there should be new laws to clamp down on online subscriptions?


Poll Results:

Yes (3169)
No (136)
Not sure / No opinion (89)

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