Have you found yourself drinking at home more often than in the pub? We want to hear from you

PEOPLE ARE DRINKING less in Ireland on average, but many of those who are drinking are more likely to do so at home.

A report by economist Anthony Foley on behalf of the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI) last month found that alcohol consumption has fallen by more than a third since it peaked in 2001.

When you take into account the rising price of a pint (the national average cost was €6.32 in May) and continued pub closures, it’s no wonder that the rate of people drinking at home has increased.

Recent research by Drinkaware found that 55% of Irish drinkers said they are more likely to drink at home than in public social settings.

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Almost one in three (31%) of drinkers said they consume alcohol on a weekly basis at home, more than double the rate (15%) of acknowledged home drinking in 2018.

Nearly a quarter (24%) of drinkers said they engage in binge drinking, up from 20% in 2020. Experts told the Irish Independent that the rise in at-home drinking could lead to a rise in problem alcohol use in the coming years.

With this in mind, we thought we would ask our readers who drink alcohol about your own experiences:

Do you drink more often at home than in the pub/in public social settings?

Has this always been the case or did it change recently?

If so, why did it change?

Do you make an effort to get out to the pub/drink with other people?

Do you find yourself consuming more or less alcohol at home than you would if you were out with other people?

Does drinking at home impact your sense of loneliness?

Please get in touch by emailing answers@thejournal.ie and telling us about your experience.

Please include your name, age and county – or let us know if you would like to remain anonymous – and keep your response to a paragraph or two.

Submissions will be used in an article next week, and may be edited for length or clarity.