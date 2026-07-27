Alcohol consumption fell again last year, and Ireland is now within the EU average

FIGURES PUBLISHED TODAY show that alcohol consumption per capita by Irish adults fell again last year.

This continues a downward trend which has been recorded over the past 25 years.

A report by economist Anthony Foley on behalf of the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI) shows that average alcohol consumption per adult fell by 2.1% last year to 9.30 litres of pure alcohol (LPA).

This marks a drop of more than one-third (35.6%) since consumption peaked in 2001.

The report follows international data showing that alcohol consumption in Ireland is well within average European levels.

Out of 17 EU countries plus the UK tracked by the OECD in 2023, 10 exceeded the Irish average consumption level for that year of 9.9 LPA, while seven were below it.

Ireland’s level sits just below the unweighted sample average of 10.0 LPA in the EU plus the UK, which DIGI says shows the country is no longer an international outlier for high alcohol consumption.

Market shares

The report also shows how consumption habits and tastes have continued to evolve among Irish consumers over the last year.

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Beer was the country’s most popular alcohol last year, holding a 42.1% market share, despite experiencing a 2.7% drop in total volume.

Wine remained the second most popular drink, with a 29.4% market share, while spirits had a 22.4% market share.

Cider volume dipped by 0.2%, maintaining a stable 6.1% market share.

Commenting on the report, Donall O’Keefe, secretary of DIGI and chief executive of Licensed Vintners’ Association, said: “Today’s report demonstrates that Irish people continue to consume alcohol at levels in line with the European average.

“Despite this, Irish consumers are forced to pay one of the most punitive and unjust rates of excise tax on alcohol in the European Union.”

O’Keefe says that the policy increase put added cost pressures on both consumers and family-owned pubs and restaurants, especially at a time of prolonged economic turbulence.

DIGI have called on the government to introduce a 10% cut in excise tax to reduce cost pressures on small hospitality businesses around the country.

The organisation says this is especially critical for pubs that do not serve food, and which do not benefit from the reintroduction of the 9% VAT rate.

“High excise rates also reduce our competitiveness in tourism and hospitality compared to our EU counterparts,” he said.

“We would urge policymakers to also acknowledge the importance of pubs to the social fabric and wellbeing of local communities, particularly in rural areas where social isolation is an increasingly common reality,” he added, saying that the government must help rather than hinder small business.