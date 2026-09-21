Piers Morgan says he plans to sue Princess Diana’s brother over new book

PIERS MORGAN HAS said he is taking legal action against Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Charles Spencer, and his publishers over claims made about him in a new book.

The broadcaster announced the move on X this evening, accusing Spencer of writing “demonstrable lies” about him in his memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.

Morgan subsequently outlined his objections during an episode of his panel show Piers Morgan Uncensored, focusing on a passage supposedly linking him to the publication of photographs taken of Diana exercising at a gym in 1993.

BREAKING: I am taking legal action against Earl Spencer and his publishers over demonstrable lies he has written about me in his new book, which call into question his credibility as a supposed ‘historian’ .

Full details to follow on tonight’s @PiersUncensored — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 21, 2026

In the book, Spencer also claims Morgan “snarled with annoyance” when he telephoned newspaper editors to ask them not to attend Diana’s funeral in 1997, amid anger over press intrusion into her life.

Morgan disputed the account of his involvement in the gym photographs, pointing out that they were published by the Sunday Mirror in November 1993, while he did not join the Daily Mirror until October 1995.

“In fact, at the time of the gym pictures, I was doing a showbiz column on the Mirror’s arch rival, The Sun, about as far removed from responsibility for the Mirror scoop as I could possibly have been.”

Morgan said the passage was “all bullshit” and argued that the discrepancy was easy to establish.

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“I’m not claiming to be a journalistic angel, but on this particular thing that he says about me, he’s 100% wrong,” Morgan said.

He said he wanted the disputed account removed from the book and a donation made to the King’s Trust.

Morgan later said he was instructing solicitors to contact the publisher, Penguin. It was not immediately clear whether legal proceedings had been formally issued.

The row comes after Spencer’s memoir made headlines for a series of disputed claims about King Charles’s response to Diana’s death in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Spencer alleges that the then-Prince of Wales sounded “giddily elated” during a phone call shortly after Diana died, comparing his tone to that of a lottery winner.

He also claims Charles told him “we’ll forget her soon enough” during an argument about whether Princes William and Harry should walk behind their mother’s coffin at her funeral.

Buckingham Palace responded to the claims in a statement last week, saying that while it did not generally comment on books, the king was mindful that grief could affect people’s judgment and recollections, even many years later.

Spencer defended his account in a subsequent BBC interview, insisting that he was “telling the truth” and that he remembered Charles’s words precisely.

The memoir also includes Spencer’s claim that the late Queen Elizabeth II offered to restore Diana’s royal title after her funeral, an offer he says he declined.

He has also written about his concerns over the care Prince Harry received on the day of the funeral.