Presley Gerber, model and son of Cindy Crawford, dies aged 27

PRESLEY GERBER, A model and the son of Cindy Crawford, has died aged 27.

Gerber died in a rehab facility on 20 September, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner medical records. The cause of death was not disclosed.

He was the eldest child of Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber and the brother of model and actress Kaia Gerber.

Allie Jenkins, a representative for Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber, told CBS: “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”

From left, Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber pose in London in 2018. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Gerber, who was signed by IMG Models when he was 15, spoke frequently about his struggles with depression and substance abuse.

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He received drug treatment months before his death using Ibogaine, a naturally occurring psychedelic drug. His family commented messages of support on an Instagram post he put up about the treatment at the time.

Crawford described her son as “a warrior”, while his sister added: “That’s my brother I am so damn proud.”

While on podcast Studio 22 in 2023, Gerber spoke about wanting to help others experiencing mental health difficulties.

“Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do,” he said.

“(Mental health) is an issue. It is such a big part of my life. It’s a 24/7 job, and there’s so much to it.

“That’s really what I want to do: help people, whether you’re depressed, you’re struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body. I mean it could be anything, and there’s no judgment.”

With additional reporting from PA