George Mitchell's portrait will stay at Hillsborough Castle despite Epstein links

A PORTRAIT OF former US senator George Mitchell, who chaired talks during negotiations of the Good Friday Agreement, is to remain on display at County Down’s Hillsborough Castle despite his links with the deceased paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

After the latest release of files related to Epstein, a number of institutions cut ties with Mitchell.

Queen’s University Belfast removed a bust of him from its campus, while the US-Ireland Alliance removed Mitchell’s name from its scholarship programme.

The bust of George Mitchell formerly in Queen’s University in Belfast. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The files appeared to show that Mitchell and Epstein corresponded via email between 2010 and 2013. This came after Epstein’s conviction in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Some of these emails also appeared to suggest that attempts were made to arrange a meeting between the two. The documents do not confirm if such a meeting took place.

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Being named in the Epstein files is not an indication of wrongdoing, and many of those identified in the files have denied any wrongdoing.

A spokesperson for Mitchell previously told the BBC: “Senator Mitchell profoundly regrets ever having known Jeffrey Epstein and condemns, without reservation, the horrific harm Epstein inflicted on so many women.”

They also said Mitchell did not at any time observe, suspect or have any knowledge of Epstein engaging in “illegal or inappropriate conduct with underage women”, nor did he meet, speak to or have any contact with any underage women.

BBC Northern Ireland today reported that there are no plans to move a portrait of Mitchell from Hillsborough Castle.

Hillsborough Castle is the official residence for the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, and also the official residence of the Royal family when they visit.

The portrait is on display in Grey’s study, a room which currently holds the Good Friday Agreement.

Meetings and talks were often held in the room during the peace process, and it features portraits of many figures involved.