Stolen car found by gardaí and three men arrested

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested and charged as part of investigations into burglary, car theft and associated crimes in the Tallaght area.

An Garda Síochána said that gardaí on patrol in the Cloonmore Park area observed a man exiting a vehicle and attempting to flee on foot.

The man, aged in his 40s, was apprehended and arrested in connection with the investigations.

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He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in the Dublin region.

The vehicle recovered had been reported stolen following a recent burglary in the area.

An Garda Síochána said that during the operation they also arrested two other men, aged in their 20s and 40s. Both were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in the Dublin region.

All three men have been charged with a number of offences and are scheduled to appear before Tallaght District Court on Tuesday.

Investigations are ongoing.