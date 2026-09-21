GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

Michael Shine

1. In our main story this morning, Saoirse McGarrigle reports on the day-to-day life of 94-year-old convicted paedophile Michael Shine.

As a date is awaited for the Commission of Investigation into why nobody stopped his abuse over the decades he worked at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, he continues to live as normal in Dublin 4.

United Nations

2. An Irish delegation led by Taoiseach Micheál Martin will this week represent Ireland in New York for the 81st annual United Nations General Assembly high-level week.

While there, the delegation will participate in a number of meetings centred on securing lasting peace between Israel and Palestine, with the Taoiseach and Minister for Foreign Affairs also set to participate in a number of economic and trade bilateral meetings while in the US.

Deportations

3. Over 40 people were deported to Georgia on Sunday on foot of a deportation order, with the chartered flight costing over €225,000, excluding VAT.

Among the returnees was one family group, of which three were children.

Fatal crash

4. A man in his 60s has died following a crash involving a car and a bus in Co Waterford.

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The incident happened on the N25 at Piltown between Youghal in Cork and Dungarvan at Kinsalebeg shortly before 8pm on Sunday.

Patrick Clancy

5. Patrick Clancy, the ex-husband of Lindsay Clancy, has spoken about his children’s killings in a televised interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes.

Earlier this month, the judge presiding over the trial of Lindsay formally declared a mistrial on day seven of jury deliberations.

China

6. Minister for research, innovation and science James Lawless is set to sign a memorandum of understanding with China’s Ministry for Science and Technology.

During his five-day trip, Lawless will undertake a series of engagements in Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Russia

7. Vladimir Putin’s ruling United Russia party won a large majority in the country’s parliamentary elections, according to results published by state media.

Parties opposed to the war in Ukraine were banned from running, with Russia’s Supreme Court removing the anti-war Yabloko party off the ballot weeks before the vote.

Raising them right

8. In her latest parenting column, Niamh O’Reilly writes about children discovering new music and questions why the joy of listening to music has become so heavily linked to screen time.

The Traitors

9. The latest episode of The Traitors Ireland began with a smaller breakfast table and ended with an even smaller group of faithfuls.

If you watched the latest episode, here is our review. If you missed it and want to avoid spoilers, I wouldn’t read that if I were you.