Man (60s) dies after collision between car and bus in Co Waterford

A MAN IN his 60s has died following a crash involving a car and a bus in Co Waterford.

The incident happened on the N25 at Piltown between Youghal in Cork and Dungarvan at Kinsalebeg shortly before 8pm on Sunday.

The man, who was the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“All occupants of the bus were medically assessed at the scene and no serious injuries were reported,” a garda spokesperson said.

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, but has since fully reopened. The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and were travelling on the N25 between Grange and Pilltown Cross between 7.30pm and 8pm are asked to make this footage available to the investigating gardaí.

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Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

It brings to four the number of people killed on Irish roads on Sunday.

A motorcyclist in his 50s died after he was involved in a collision with a van shortly before 3.15pm on the R736 near Wellington Bridge in Co Wexford. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Meanwhile, a man in his 20s died in a collision involving a car that struck a tree on the N21 in Cummeen, Adare, Co Limerick, at around 2.40am on Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Separately, a man in his 50s died following a single-vehicle collision on Connaught Street, Athboy, Co Meath at around 2am on Sunday.

The collision involved a car which struck a premises. The man, who was the only occupant of the car, was fatally injured.

Anyone with information about this collision can contact Kells Garda Station on 046 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.