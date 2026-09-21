How much would you be willing to pay for a gig ticket?

IN THE LATEST edition of Nobody Needs This, Emer McLysaght gives her take on the process of buying gig tickets.

As well as looking back on the days of physically queuing to buy tickets, McLysaght compares the price she once paid to see Oasis with the band’s asking price of around €200 for their Slane Castle shows next year.

“My ticket for The Point in 1997 was £19. According to the Centre for Economics, Politics and History’s inflation calculator that’s around €44 in today’s money.

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“Then again, if the fans are willing to pay it, what’s going to change?”

There has been a string of concert announcements in recent weeks – and ticket prices have proved to be as much a part of the conversation as the tours themselves.

For example, tickets for Harry Styles’s Croke Park shows range from €50 to €267.90, while those seeing Fontaines DC at Slane next summer will pay between €87.50 and €149.80 for their spot on the field.

The Journal reported in June that cost was one of several factors impacting the demand for concerts, with most outdoor events taking place this summer costing around €100.

So, we want to ask: How much would you be willing to spend on a gig ticket?

