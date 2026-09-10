Harry Styles is bringing 'disco' to Croke Park next year - and tickets will cost a pretty penny

HARRY STYLES IS bringing his Together Together tour to Croke Park next year, and he has assembled quite the supporting cast.

The Watermelon Sugar singer will play two shows at the venue – one on Wednesday 18 August and another on Friday 20 August.

It follows the release of Styles’s fourth studio album “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.” earlier this year.

US neo-soul singer Baby Rose will join him as a support act in Dublin. She’s previously toured with the likes of Olivia Deane.

A different artist will open for Styles in each of the 12 cities he’s playing – and there are some big stars in the mix.

LCD Soundsystem is to support him in Rome and Kylie Minogue is the Los Angeles opener. Other support acts include Tinashe (Phoenix, Arizona) and Caroline Polachek (Paris).

The tour will end with three dates at Wembley Stadium, where Tears For Fears will open the shows.

Fans outside the first show of the Together Together tour, which began in May Alamy Alamy

Pricing

In a post on Instagram, Styles’ team said they were taking measures “to be more transparent on pricing for fans”.

They confirmed that dynamic pricing and platinum pricing “will not be utilised on the tour”.

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Harry Styles performing at the 2026 Brit Awards Alamy Alamy

Prices for the Croke Park gigs see standing tickets starting at €142.90 for the rear pitch, €192.90 for the front and €267.90 for the pit. Seated tickets range from €51 to €217.90.

To compare, when Styles played the Aviva Stadium in 2022, tickets ranged from €77.50 to €117.50.

For the Croke Park gigs, there will also be a limited number of ‘Unpredictable Fun’ tickets, which will cost €20. Olivia Rodrigo has trialled a similar scheme recently, where people with these cheap tickets are not told in advance where they’ll be seated.

It’s unclear how many ‘Unpredictable Fun’ tickets will be available for Styles’s tour.

The Grammy Award-winning singer’s website says more details on these will be announced soon.

Presale tickets for Croke Park will be available on Ticketmaster from Monday, 14 September at 9am. Tickets will go on general release at 4pm that same day.

Styles has steadily moved into bigger Irish venues since launching his solo career, from the 3Arena in 2018 to the Aviva in 2022 and Slane Castle in 2023.

He is currently in the middle of a sold-out 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Together Together tour now comprises more than 90 shows across 18 cities.

His biggest hits from his solo career include As It Was, Watermelon Sugar and Adore You.