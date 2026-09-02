Fontaines DC announce second Slane Castle show, with flash pre-sale starting now

FONTAINES DC ANNOUNCED a second date at Slane Castle after tickets for its first gig were met with “overwhelming demand”.

MCD said the second date at the venue is Sunday 27 June. Tickets are available from 10am this morning for those with access to presale tickets, either via Artist or MCD presale.

Presale tickets for the first gig, announced for Saturday 26 June, sold out on Tuesday. General sale tickets are available on Thursday.

Special guests announced for the back-to-back gigs include Hayley Williams, Damien Dempsey and Madra Salach, with more to be announced.

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The gigs are to form part of the band’s tour for its fifth studio album Dopamine Chamber, which will be released on 16 October.

The band, which formed while its members were studying at BIMM in Dublin, headlined Electric Picnic last weekend. It was there that they confirmed the initial Slane gig at the end of their set.

The famous venue has hosted some of the biggest names in music, and Fontaines DC is only the third Irish act to headline at the Co Meath castle (after U2 and Thin Lizzy).

Tickets are priced from €89.25 (including booking fee and €1 charity donation to Focus Ireland). Bookings are subject to 12.5% service charge per ticket (max €10.50).

No service charge will apply to tickets purchased in-person from the 3Olympia Box Office on Dame Street in Dublin 2.