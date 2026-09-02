GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

Peacekeeping

1. General Seán Clancy, who is chair of the European Union Military Committee, said that planning is advancing for a major military and civil support operation in Lebanon.

Mothers in prison

2. A “bespoke” suite for mothers and babies at Ireland’s largest female prison will have space for just one woman and child when it opens later this year.

Oil

3. US officials defended Donald Trump’s oil deal with Venezuela, saying it would lower oil prices for Americans and counter Russian and Chinese influence on Washington’s doorstep.

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Traitors

4. After catching a traitor on the very first night, episode three saw the players arrive with their pitchforks out, ready to find another.

G20 meeting

5. Tánaiste Simon Harris has concluded his visit to the US state of North Carolina, where he represented the European Union at a two-day meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors.

Lindsay Clancy

6. The jury in the murder trial of US woman Lindsay Clancy have concluded their deliberations and are to resume at 9am local time (2pm Irish time) on Wednesday.

Dead fisherman named

7. A fisherman whose body was recovered from the water near Blackball Head west of Castletownbere on the Beara Peninsula in west Cork has been named as Michael Harrington.

Iran

8. Iran has struck US interests around the Middle East, vowing “severe” consequences for renewed American attacks on the Islamic republic.

Nepal

9. The death toll from the flooding in Nepal-Tibet last week has risen to 1,130, with some 4,462 still missing.