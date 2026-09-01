The lighthouse at the west end of Bere Island, Beara Peninsula, Co Cork Alamy Stock Photo
Blackball Head

Fisherman whose body was recovered from water off west Cork named

Michael Harrington, from Cahermore in Beara, Co Cork, was discovered deceased in the water this morning.
2.18pm, 1 Sep 2026
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LAST UPDATE | 53 mins ago

A FISHERMAN WHOSE body was recovered from the water near Blackball Head west of Castletownbere on the Beara Peninsula in west Cork has been named as Michael Harrington.

Michael, who was in his 50s, was from Cahermore in Beara, Co Cork. His name was withheld to allow the notification of his family.

He had gone pollock fishing in a 30ft boat from Castletownbere on Monday.

blurred-frame (15) Michael Harrington is survived by his parents Jerome and Anne, his sisters Ann Marie, Kathleen, Maureen and Helen, as well as his extended family.

The Castletownbere RNLI Lifeboat was tasked by the Irish Coast this morning after they received a report from a member of the public that a vessel had got into difficulties off the coast of Black Ball Head. 

Michael’s body was discovered in the water at about 8.30am today. The Irish Coastguard Helicopter had been deployed and was on its way to the scene. It was stood down when the body was found. 

The deceased man’s has been taken to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital. The Coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

A postmortem examination will be carried out and an inquest will be heard in due course.

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