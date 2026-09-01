US strikes Iran for the first time in a month as Trump warns biggest attack 'waiting in the wings'

THE US MILITARY HIT targets in Iran today after it said Tehran tried to attack commercial ships and American forces in the Middle East, as hostilities flare once again in an intermittent war that has lasted more than six months.

The US strikes, and others on Sunday, abruptly ended a month without military action and threatens to fully reprise a conflict that has spiked global oil prices and posed political problems for Republicans in November’s mid-term congressional elections.

The renewed fighting comes after US President Donald Trump appeared to pivot last month toward trying to bend Iran to his will through economic sanctions.

Today at 12 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran. The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 1, 2026

“If the failed Nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level, but it will not be the biggest attack of them all, that is waiting in the wings,” Trump warned on social media after US Central Command announced the latest strikes.

Iranian state TV reported the sound of explosions in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas today but did not provide more details.

The US and Iran are both seeking control over the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway off Iran’s coast through which 20% of the world’s oil normally flows.

Tehran has effectively closed it after the war began.

The Trump administration has argued that striking the right economic target would get Tehran to its breaking point.

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But at the same time, US stockpiles of advanced weapons have been diminishing, while the war has been unpopular among Americans and could make Republicans vulnerable in November’s mid-term elections.

A return to open conflict would be dangerous for the region, where Iran has targeted US military bases and infrastructure in Gulf countries since the war began.

A tanker pictured in the Strait of Hormuz. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

US Central Command said Sunday that its forces struck rocket launchers in the strait, while the US military said today’s strikes were a reaction to attempted attacks on ships in the strait and American forces in the region.

Iran responded to Sunday’s attacks by launching missiles at US sites in Jordan, which were intercepted, while the United Arab Emirates said it stopped an Iranian drone over its waters.

The American military in recent days has cast the renewed fighting as limited, although Trump had acknowledged on Monday that more strikes might be necessary.

Central Command said in a statement on X on Monday that its attacks on Iranian targets on Sunday were narrowly focused on preventing Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard forces from placing new mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

“US forces took limited, precise action against IRGC minelaying forces posing an imminent threat in the Strait of Hormuz,” Central Command said.

“In essence, Iran created the threat and the US military eliminated it to protect civilian mariners, commercial shipping, and the free flow of global commerce.”

Central Command reiterated today that its attacks followed Iranian aggression against commercial vessels and American troops in the region.