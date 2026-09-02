Swords, scramblers, slingshots, caravans, dogs and horses among haul seized in Cork searches

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED a wide-ranging haul including suspected drugs, weapons, vehicles and animals during searches of six properties in Cork city.

The operation, which targeted criminal activity in the Mahon area today, involved a number of specialist garda units as well as Revenue, the Department of Social Protection and the National Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA).

Among the items seized were electric scramblers, e-scooters and two caravans.

A picture of some of the weapons seized. An Garda Síochána An Garda Síochána

An assortment of weapons including slash hooks, hammers, baseball bats, machetes, swords and slingshots were also seized.

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Meanwhile, the NSPCA seized 10 dogs, a pony and a horse during the searches.

All the animals are due to be examined by a veterinarian, a garda spokesperson said.

A picture of the horse seized by the NSPCA. An Garda Síochána An Garda Síochána

Gardaí also seized €6,000 in cash, around €1,000 worth of suspected heroin and approximately €600 worth of suspected crack cocaine.

The large-scale search operation involved members of the Armed Support Unit, Dog Unit, Divisional Search Unit, Serious Crime Investigation Units, Community Engagement, Roads Policing and Scenes of Crime Units.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested during the operation and is currently detained by gardaí.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.