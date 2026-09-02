She was approached in the driveway of her home and a number of pieces of jewellery were stolen (file image) Alamy
Artane

Jewellery stolen from woman in her 80s after she was followed to her home in Dublin

The woman was followed home as she returned from shopping locally.
4.36pm, 2 Sep 2026
5.7k

JEWELLERY WAS STOLEN from a woman in her 80s during a robbery in Dublin on Monday morning.

The robbery occurred on Sunview, Malahide Road, Artane, Dublin 5, at around 9.44am on Monday.

A woman, aged in her 80s, was followed home by a suspect as she returned from shopping locally.

She was approached in the driveway of her home and a number of pieces of jewellery were subsequently stolen.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 9.30am and 9.50am, particularly motorists who may have dashcam footage, doorbell footage and CCTV footage to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact Coolock garda station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

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