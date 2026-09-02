Evening Wrap

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

4.56pm, 2 Sep 2026
497

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS: A 33-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering his mother at her home in Galway in April.

2. #HSE: The HSE has been fined a total of €645,000 by the Data Protection Commission (DPC) for storing paper records in disused buildings, where many were rotting, mouldy and contaminated with animal droppings.

3. #WICKLOW: An EU Foreign Affairs meeting is underway at Druids Glen in Co Wicklow, with British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband joining Minister Helen McEntee and others in attendance.

4. #NEPAL: The death toll from the flooding in Nepal-Tibet last week has risen to 1,130, with some 4,462 still missing.

5. #TIGER: US golfer Tiger Woods has been suspended from driving for five years after entering a plea agreement to a reckless driving charge, five months after his car overturned in a crash in Florida.

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie