EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS: A 33-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering his mother at her home in Galway in April.

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2. #HSE: The HSE has been fined a total of €645,000 by the Data Protection Commission (DPC) for storing paper records in disused buildings, where many were rotting, mouldy and contaminated with animal droppings.

3. #WICKLOW: An EU Foreign Affairs meeting is underway at Druids Glen in Co Wicklow, with British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband joining Minister Helen McEntee and others in attendance.

4. #NEPAL: The death toll from the flooding in Nepal-Tibet last week has risen to 1,130, with some 4,462 still missing.

5. #TIGER: US golfer Tiger Woods has been suspended from driving for five years after entering a plea agreement to a reckless driving charge, five months after his car overturned in a crash in Florida.