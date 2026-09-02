Tiger Woods handed five-year driving ban after accepting plea deal over Florida crash

US GOLFER TIGER Woods has been suspended from driving for five years after entering a plea agreement to a reckless driving charge, five months after his car overturned in a crash in Florida.

He appeared before Martin County Circuit Court at around 8.30am (1.30pm Irish time) to agree to a reduced charge after he initially pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving under the influence.

Judge Darren Steele fined him $1,000 (€860) and ordered that his driving licence be suspended for five years.

The golfer said little during the hearing, telling the judge he had had enough time to discuss the agreement with his legal team.

Before the short hearing concluded, the judge told Woods: “I want you to understand that five years of no driving is for the safety of the public. There are no exceptions.

“If you were to drive for any reason at all, you would go immediately back to jail.”

The rollover crash happened in Jupiter Island, Florida in March. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The 50-year-old was arrested after his Land Rover rolled over in the collision with a pick-up truck towing a trailer he was attempting to overtake on 27 March. Neither he nor the driver of the truck were hurt.

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While he passed a breathalyser test for alcohol, Woods refused to submit to a urinary test for drugs. He spent eight hours in jail before being bailed.

According to a police report, the golfer was observed by investigating officers at the time to be “sweating profusely” while acting “lethargic and slow” with eyes that were “bloodshot and glassy”. They also found two pain pills in his pocket.

His Land Rover caused $5,000 (€4,000) in damage to the truck, the report said.

The 50-year-old spent eight hours in custody after the crash before being bailed. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Woods admitted to “looking down at his cell phone and changing the radio station” in the moments before the crash and “did not notice the vehicle in front of him had slowed down”.

Days after the crash, he said he was “stepping away” to seek treatment and focus on his health.

He made his first public appearance since returning from treatment on 23 June when he introduced the PGA Tour’s plans to revamp its schedule for 2028.

He remained as chairman of the tour’s Future Competition Committee after his arrest. He did not take questions during the appearance.

Woods has been involved in four crashes over the years and has undergone multiple back operations and surgeries on severe leg injuries suffered in a separate, 2021 California car crash.

With reporting from Press Association