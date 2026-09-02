Man (33) appears in court charged with murdering his mother at her home in Galway

A 33-YEAR-OLD MAN has appeared in court charged with murdering his mother at her home in Galway in April.

Dubravko Ostojic was previously charged with seriously assaulting Milena Ostojic at a house they shared at 52 Claí Mór, Ballybrit on Galway city’s east side.

The 65-year-old woman died on 25 April 2026 at University Hospital Galway.

Today at Galway District Court, Detective Garda Gerry Carroll gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of the accused.

He said Ostojic made no reply when he was charged after caution at Galway Courthouse with the murder of Milena Ostojic, on 24 April 2026, contrary to common law.

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Solicitor John Martin confirmed to Judge Fiona Lydon that the accused had good English and did not require an interpreter.

He said an application for Free Legal Aid would be parked until the solicitors’ dispute over fees is resolved.

Garda Sergeant Claire Heneghan told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed trial by indictment in the Central Criminal Court.

She said the DPP had also directed the withdrawal of a Section 3 assault causing harm offence, which Ostojic had been charged with last April.

The judge remanded the accused in custody to appear before Galway District Court again on Monday, 7 September, via video link.

He will appear again at Galway District Court in December for other unrelated charges.