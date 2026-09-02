Woman (20s) assaulted during early morning robbery on East Wall to Clontarf road in Dublin

A WOMAN IN her 20s was assaulted during an early morning robbery on the road between East Wall and Clontarf in Dublin on Tuesday.

The robbery and assault occurred on the Alfie Byrne Road, Dublin 3, at around 5.10am on Tuesday.

A woman in her 20s was assaulted as she walked towards Clontarf and a number of items were taken during the robbery.

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The female suspect was wearing a red puffer jacket.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 5am and 5.20am, particularly motorists who may have dashcam footage, to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact Clontarf garda station on 01 666 4800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.