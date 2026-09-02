Relief as EU presidency barriers on Dublin's Castle Street reconfigured not to block businesses

THE CONTROVERSIAL BARRIERS on Dublin’s Castle Street, erected earlier this year as part of security measures for Ireland’s hosting of the EU presidency, have returned – but there is relief amongst business owners with their reconfiguration.

First put in place on 23 June, the barriers blocked both residences and businesses on the short street by Dublin Castle. Gardaí were posted at either end asking those who wished to enter the street for their identification and reason for visiting, and searched bags.

It was a point of much contention for those whose homes and livelihoods are anchored on the street.

Businesses including Italian restaurant Bottega Toffoli and MB Glow Spa & Aesthetic Clinic reported major drops in clients over the street closure.

Just over a month later, the barriers came up for the rest of the summer. This was welcomed by Castle Street residents and businesspeople, although uncertainty remained over how things would play out once the barriers were reinstated in September.

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Today, the barriers were re-erected, but reconfigured to not block the businesses and to allow for pedestrian traffic along the street. The road has been closed to traffic.

The barriers are placed after the businesses and allow for pedestrians to transit through the street. Emma Hickey / The Journal Emma Hickey / The Journal / The Journal

The reconfiguration mimics a suggestion by Elaine McArdle, the owner of Bottega Toffoli, who was concerned over the barricades’ effect on her restaurant’s business.

Speaking to The Journal in July, she outlined that the entrance to the castle could be cordoned off while still allowing for foot traffic along the street.

Her husband and business partner Carlo Eremita today told The Journal that the reconfiguration of the barriers is a relief and they had consulted with gardaí over the previous iteration of security measures.

Gardaí visited the restaurant earlier in the week to inform the owners of the return of the barriers and outlined that it had been redesigned, Eremita said.

“They said there will be a few days when there is really high security and they may just have to move [the barriers],” he explained, although this will be assessed on an individual basis.

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Business has been good since the street first reopened fully in July, and the restaurant is happy with the new setup, which came about through various forms of consultation with gardaí.

The entrance by City Hall has barriers across, although it allows for pedestrians to continue through. Emma Hickey / The Journal Emma Hickey / The Journal / The Journal

Although the entrance to the street from the city hall is manned by gardaí with barriers, a sign placed out front proclaims “business as usual” – a relief for businesses given the first edition of barriers led many passersby to believe the area was closed.

Eremita is also confident that the new setup will more easily allow for deliveries, which was initially an issue.

While Castle Street is now experiencing minimal blockages as a result of the €293 million EU presidency, Ship Street Little and Ship Street Great remain closed until the cessation of the 6-month affair in December.