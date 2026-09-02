Quiz: How much do you know about Siobhán McSweeney?

THE TRAITORS IRELAND is back, and so is its fab host Siobhán McSweeney. The Corkonian and longtime actor is the perfect person to lead the contestants through the game – she’s able to entertain them, but also scare the bejaysus out of them too.

You might be familiar with her work on shows like Derry Girls and Holding, but how much do you really know about Siobhán McSweeney?

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Put your knowledge to the test in this week’s Best of the Box quiz.

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