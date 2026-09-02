Alamy Stock Photo
Best of the Box

Quiz: How much do you know about Siobhán McSweeney?

Put your knowledge to the test in this week’s Best of the Box quiz.
12.46pm, 2 Sep 2026
54

THE TRAITORS IRELAND is back, and so is its fab host Siobhán McSweeney. The Corkonian and longtime actor is the perfect person to lead the contestants through the game – she’s able to entertain them, but also scare the bejaysus out of them too.

You might be familiar with her work on shows like Derry Girls and Holding, but how much do you really know about Siobhán McSweeney?

Put your knowledge to the test in this week’s Best of the Box quiz.

london-uk-29-april-2025-siobhan-mcsweeney-attending-the-national-theatres-upcoming-season-launch-at-the-national-theatre-photo-credit-should-read-matt-crossickempicsalamy-live-news Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

In what part of Cork was Siobhán born?
Mallow
Carrigaline

Aherla
What did she do a degree in before she studied acting?
Psychology
Science

Maths
In which 2006 Irish film did she get her first role?
The Wind That Shakes The Barley
The Tiger's Tail

Middletown
What was the FULL name of her Derry Girls character?
Sister Mary Michael
Sister Michael Jackson

Sister George Michael
Which of these lines did Sister Michael NOT say?
'...I despise the French'
'Of course, God doesn’t hate you. I’d say he’d be ambivalent towards you, at best, Clare.'

'Part of the reason why I became a nun: free wine.'
Which of these soaps did Siobhán once star in an episode of?
Emmerdale
Coronation St

Eastenders
What sort of Battenburg did she bake on the Great British Bake Off?
A Bavarian Battenburg
A Cork Battenburg

A Wonky Battenburg
What role did she recently play in The Playboy of the Western World?
Widow Quin
Pegeen Mike

Sara Tansey
Which famous director saw Derry Girls and said 'I love the nun!' about Siobhán's character?
Martin Scorsese
Steven Spielberg

Jane Campion
Which pop star did McSweeney once say was 'overrated' and people needed to 'calm down' about?
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift

CMAT
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top fan
You know just about everything there is to know about Siobhán McSweeney
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Almost there
You know a lot about Siobhán McSweeney - but not everything
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Third place
Back to Wikipedia for you!
Share your result:

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie