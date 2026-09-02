Man (40s) charged after cocaine worth €1m seized at Cork Airport

A MAN HAS been charged after cocaine worth an estimated €1 million was seized at Cork Airport.

Customs officers assisted by the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit stopped and searched a man at the airport on Monday morning.

The officers seized a number of packages during the course of the search, which contained the cocaine.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 in a garda station in Cork.

He was subsequently charged and is due to appear before Cork District Court today.

The seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

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Cork City seizure

Separately, two people have been arrested after suspected heroin with an estimated street value of €210,000 was seized in Cork City on Tuesday.

The seizure was made after gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by members of the Southern Regional Drugs Unit and the Armed Support Unit (ASU) Cork City conducted a search under Operation Tara.

A woman, aged in her 40s, was arrested in relation to the operation.

A stop and search of a vehicle a short distance away was then conducted, and a man aged in his 60s was also arrested.

Gardaí subsequently searched a premises under warrant. During the course of the search, approximately €13,000 in cash was recovered, along with a further €1,950 in cash. Drug paraphernalia was also seized.

The suspected heroin will be examined by FSI.

The man and the woman arrested are currently detained at garda stations in Cork City under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

A garda spokesperson said investigations into the matter are ongoing.