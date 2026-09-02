Ryan Tubridy and Claire Byrne among former RTÉ figures set to appear on Celebrity Gogglebox

FORMER RTÉ PRESENTERS Claire Byrne and Ryan Tubridy will appear on the upcoming season of Celebrity Gogglebox on Virgin Media.

The show films the reactions and observations of friends and families as they watch television from their own homes.

Celebrity Googlebox starts at 9pm on Wednesday 9 September.

Famous faces set to feature on Celebrity Gogglebox Virgin Media Virgin Media

But while viewers will be taken into Tubridy’s living room, they won’t get a glimpse of Byrne’s house.

Speaking on his Bookshelf podcast, Tubridy said he was recently approached to do the show and agreed to it because “I just love it so much”.

He was asked who he would like to have alongside him on the sofa to watch TV with, and he floated the name of Mark Wogan, the son of Terry Wogan.

“I’ve got really friendly with him over the last few years,” said Tubridy.

“I rang him and said, ‘would you be up for this?’ And he said, ‘don’t say any more, I’ll be there’.

“So he’s joining me to sit on my couch in my house. I’ve never done this before. It’s very unusual, but I just got to an age where I’m just like…”

Tubridy also quipped: “You’re going to see my books, what’s left?”

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But while Tubridy said the camera will be set up on his home, Byrne said the camera won’t be granted access to her living room.

She will be joined on the sofa by her Newstalk colleague Ciara Doherty.

Speaking to Anton Savage on Newstalk Breakfast, Byrne said she doesn’t know what to expect and added that her segment will likely be filmed from Doherty’s home.

“I suppose their aim is that we forget that there are cameras there,” said Byrne.

She added: “It goes on for quite a long time, and I’m just worried that I won’t be able to stay awake because normally I go to bed so early, so that’s my one fear.

“The other thing is, will they have good snacks? Because you can’t watch telly without good snacks.”

Other famous names set to feature on the upcoming series includes The Royle Family star Ricky Tomlinson.

Comedians Kyla Cobbler and Mike Rice will also sit on the same sofa, as will PJ Kirby and Kevin Twomey from the ‘I’m Grand Mam’ podcast.

The Traitors Ireland host Siobhán McSweeney will also feature, as will fellow Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (though not on the same sofa).

Meanwhile, former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona will be filmed alongside comedian Alison Spittle, as will Love Island stars Seán ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald and Lola Deal.

Elsewhere, Olympian Ciara Mageean will feature alongside Dublin GAA legend Michael Darragh Macauley, Today FM’s Ian Dempsey sits down with Mario Rosenstock.

Other famous faces that will feature on the show include Brian Dowling Gourounlian Lottie Ryan, Muireann O’Connell, Katriona O’Sullivan and Elaine Crowley.

A Virgin Media spokesperson said there will be “plenty of surprises, sharp observations and unforgettable exchanges”.