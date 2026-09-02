Man appears in court charged in connection with estimated €1m cocaine seizure at Cork Airport

A 39-YEAR-OLD MAN has appeared in court charged in connection with the seizure of cocaine with an estimated street value of €1 million at Cork Airport.

Patrick Cahill, of no fixed abode but who is originally from Dublin, has been charged with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine for sale and supply at Cork Airport on 31 August.

Detective Garda Patrick O’Sullivan said in evidence at Cork District Court that customs officers stopped Cahill after he collected his checked in baggage from the carousel at the airport on Monday.

He said that Cahill made no reply when the charges were put to him under caution at Togher Garda Station in Cork city at 10.45pm on Tuesday.

Sergeant Gearoid Davis said that gardaí were objecting to bail arising out of the seriousness of the charge.

Detective Garda O’Sullivan outlined the garda objections in the case. He also cited the gravity of the charges.

He expressed the belief that the father of two would have the connections required to leave the country if he was granted bail in the case. He said that Cahill posed a flight risk.

The seized drugs have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis. However, Detective Garda O’Sullivan said that pending analysis the cocaine has a street value of in the region of €1 million.

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Defence solicitor, Diane Hallahan, said that her client is in receipt of jobseekers allowance. An application for legal aid was made. She was appointed to represent Cahill on legal aid.

Judge David Waters said that there needed to be significant sureties in place in the case given that there was a real incentive for Cahill not to appear in court on the next occasion.

Judge Waters remanded Cahill in custody with consent to bail with the condition that the court approves two independent sureties of €15,000 each with two cash lodgements of €5,000.

Cahill also has his own bond of €900 in the case. A cash lodgement of €300 is required.

If Cahill obtains bail in the case he will have to obey stringent bail conditions. His passport has already been seized by gardaí. However, he cannot apply for new travel documents.

He will also have to reside at the home address of one of his siblings in Blanchardstown in Dublin 15.

Cahill also will have to sign on daily at Blanchardstown Garda Station, observe a curfew from 9pm to 8am daily and be contactable to gardaí 24/7 on his mobile phone.

Cahill is due before Cork District Court again on 9 September. He will appear by video link if he is still in custody.

If he obtains bail in the interim he will be required to appear in court in person on that date.