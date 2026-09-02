Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Elaine Harrington pictured with the Annals of Inisfallen, one of Ireland's most significant medieval manuscripts, which is available to view in new free exhibition in University College Cork. Clare Keogh Clare Keogh

INTERNATIONAL

American service members of USS Abraham Lincoln strike group arrive at hotel in Pattaya, Thailand Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#MIDDLE EAST: Iran struck US interests around the Middle East, vowing “severe” consequences for renewed American attacks on the Islamic republic.

#THAILAND: Hundreds of US sailors have disembarked in Thailand, visiting a resort town with a seedy reputation after a lengthy Middle East deployment that sparked concerns over conditions on board.

#CLIMATE CRISIS: Global temperatures are on course to rise above 1.5°C within the next few years, but it’s not too late to bring them down and meet the goals set in the Paris climate change agreement.

#NEPAL: The death toll from the flooding in Nepal-Tibet last week has risen to 1,130, with some 4,462 still missing.

Advertisement

#CHARLIE KIRK: The murder case against the man accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk last year is headed for trial and the defendant could face the death penalty if he is convicted.

#TIGER WOODS: US golfer Tiger Woods was suspended from driving for five years after entering a plea agreement to a reckless driving charge, five months after his car overturned in a crash in Florida.

PARTING SHOT

Pat Lawless leaving Dingle sailing to Les Sables d'Olonne, France for thestart of the Golden Globe Race KIERAN RYAN BENSON KIERAN RYAN BENSON

A Limerick grandfather is bidding to become the first Irish person to complete and win a non-stop solo ocean sailing race around the world known as “the voyage of madmen”.

Next Sunday, Pat Lawless (70) will set out in the 2026 edition of the Golden Globe Race (GGR) after his yacht, the Silvermines Hydro, passed all the necessary safety and equipment inspections.

“I’m eight years preparing for it, I was preparing four years for it before and didn’t finish, and there was 16 in that race; three finished and three sank,” Lawless explained.

From Corbally in Limerick but living at Ballyferriter, Co Kerry, Lawless is participating in the race to raise funds for Parkinson’s disease research and treatment, as his wife Rita Geoghegan (66), from O’Connell Avenue, is living with the neurodegenerative disorder.

“I’m feeling quietly confident that I have prepared as well as I can for this race, but it’s my last chance; I know there is a chance that I won’t make (the finish line), but there is a chance I will,” offered Lawless.