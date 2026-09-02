A €356m scheme for around 560 apartments in Dublin 6 gets planning green light

AN COIMISIÚN PLEANALA (ACP) has given the green light for a €356 million scheme for Dublin 6 that is to include one apartment designated for social housing that comes with an indicative €1.03 million price tag.

This follows ACP granting planning permission to Ardstone subsidiary, Sandford Living Ltd for 562 apartments for the corner of Sandford Rd and Milltown Rd, Dublin 6.

Earlier this year, Dublin City Council granted planning permission for the Large Scale Residential Development (LRD) comprising 267 two bed units, 176 one bed units, 43 three bed unit and 70 studios across seven apartment blocks.

However, the scheme was stalled after appeals were lodged against it by the Cherryfield Avenue Residents’ Association and the Norwood Park Residents Association.

In its grant of permission with 29 conditions attached, ACP found that the scheme would provide an acceptable quantum of development and would not seriously injure the residential amenities or commercial viability of property in the area.

What the site looks like now 3D Design Bureau 3D Design Bureau

ACP also found that the scheme would be acceptable in terms of urban height, design and scale of the development.

Planning consultant for the Norwood Park Residents Association, David Armstrong told ACP that the over-development and over-densification of this suburban site will result in a congested form of development.

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Mr Armstrong stated that the proposal will result in negative impacts on existing residential amenity due to loss of visual amenity and overbearance, overlooking and traffic hazard.

The scheme is Sandford Living Ltd’s third application for the site and its planning consultants, Thornton O’Connor (TOC) stated in a planning report that the previous two applications have been subject to High Court judicial reviews.

Artist's impression of what it will look like 3D Design Bureau 3D Design Bureau

Advancing the case for the new scheme, TOC stated that the LRD has been reduced from 636 to 562 and a 10-storey apartment block has been reduced to eight storeys.

As part of its Part V social housing requirements, Sandford Living is proposing to sell 56 of the planned 562 apartments to the City Council for social housing for €35.54 million.

The developers are seeking between €977,154 to €978,039 for three other three-bed apartments along with the one priced at €1.03 million for the largest three-bed apartment.

The lowest price amongst the designated 56 social housing units is €365,300 for a studio apartment.

The indicative prices for the two bedroom units range from €690,917 to €820,217.

The Ardstone firm and the City Council can now enter negotiations on a final price for the social housing units provided that local residents don’t launch a High Court judicial review of the ACP decision.