The first two players are out of The Traitors, and one of them is still ‘raging’

*WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of season two of The Traitors (Ireland).*

Players pictured at the roundtable vote during yesterday's episode. RTÉ RTÉ

THEY MAY have lasted just two nights at Slane Castle, but Emma and Edelle are still having plenty of fun with The Traitors.

The first two players to leave the second series spoke to journalists today about their short-lived time on the show, from suspicious glasses of water and secret relationships to the frustration of having to watch the rest of the game from home.

And despite having rather different exits, the pair have at least one thing in common: they’re both backing Carla to go far.

Edelle McDaid’s time on The Traitors was particularly eventful. The Donegal woman was recruited as a Traitor at the end of the opening episode, only to find herself banished at the very next Round Table. She never even made it to the turret to meet the three traitors who had recruited her.

Edelle admitted today that she had worried from the outset that her new teammates might have had ulterior motives.

“I think they chose me to throw me under the bus,” Edelle said. “I was worried that that might potentially happen.”

When she first discovered a letter waiting for her, however, Edelle thought her fate might be even worse.

“I just thought I was going to be murdered,” she said. “I thought, ‘Oh no, I’m the first out’, and so I was just so relieved that I wasn’t murdered that I was giddy then with the fact that I was a Traitor.”

The giddiness didn’t last long.

At the following Round Table, Laura emerged as one of Edelle’s chief accusers, with her evidence including Edelle drinking her entire glass of water after the blindfolds were removed during the original Traitor selection.

Edelle remains somewhat sceptical about the investigative method.

Edelle was the first player banished from a roundtable vote. RTÉ RTÉ

“I just didn’t agree with going up and asking people straight to the face, ‘Are you a Traitor?’ and then based on that, and if they drank water, then she based her theories,” she said of Laura, who has already been branded a ‘traitor-hunter’ in the second episode.

“I thought that people would try to get a wee bit more deep.”

There was just one problem: Laura was right.

“I think they got the right answer with the wrong evidence,” Edelle said.

She believes calling out Pauric O for not collecting money during the day’s musical chairs challenge may have done more to put a target on her back.

“I could have been a bit quieter, I think, and not made myself so notable,” she said.

But keeping quiet isn’t really her style.

“I wasn’t going to let it go unsaid. I’m not just going to sit down and talk about it in the back. I’ll say it straight out.”

For Emma, there wasn’t even an opportunity to make it to the first banishment.

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The Dublin vocal coach, who is the sister of singer Gavin James, became the first player murdered this series after Edelle was given a choice of three potential victims.

When she opened the letter revealing her fate, Emma’s immediate response was: “I knew it.”

She said that she had been particularly worried about becoming the first person eliminated and suspects that being completely herself inside the castle may not have helped.

And while her time in Slane was brief, she hasn’t stopped watching.

“I thought I would be more raging watching it when I die and then the episode actually happens, and I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s such a great show’,” Emma said.

Emma was the first faithful murdered by the traitors. RTÉ RTÉ

Edelle was similarly disappointed to have been shown the door so quickly.

“I was so disappointed. As Emma would say, I was raging,” she said.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be very quick like that.”

Team Carla

Despite never meeting her fellow traitors in the turret, Edelle did have suspicions about Fionula. Carla, however, completely fooled her.

“I thought Carla played a blinder,” Edelle said. “I spent a lot of time chatting to her after the first mission. I had no clue that she was a Traitor, so I think she played that really well.”

In hindsight, Edelle believes Carla may even have started avoiding her once her name came under suspicion.

Still, there are no hard feelings.

Edelle pictured during yesterday's episode. RTÉ RTÉ

“I actually think that we could have played a really good game as traitors,” she said. “I’m really disappointed that we never got a chance.”

Emma is similarly impressed.

She said she had actually “clocked” Carla behaving differently at one point and mentioned it to Laura, only to watch Carla quickly move around the room and mingle with other contestants.

“She’s playing it very well,” Emma said.

Asked who she fancied to win, Emma again singled Carla out, saying she was “smashing it”.

Edelle, meanwhile, said she hopes Kayleigh goes far, but agreed that Carla is “playing a blinder”.

For now, both women will have to join the rest of us in finding out from the sofa.

And Edelle can at least laugh about the rather unusual piece of evidence that helped bring her brief Traitor career to an end.

“Too short. Had too much talk of water, as far as I’m concerned,” she said of her experience.

“But I’m the most hydrated one on the stage.”