'The best way to bring people to live music': Jack White fans secure tickets at student rate

As Jack White returns to Dublin for two sold-out gigs, the musician has offered 20 student tickets for a reduced rate of €20.



We spoke to fans attending the gig through the student scheme, who described it as a "great opportunity" and something other big artists should offer. pic.twitter.com/fNhKbCOouy — TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) September 1, 2026

TWENTY LUCKY JACK White fans had the chance to pick up the last few tickets for the first of his two sold-out Dublin shows on Tuesday.

The former White Stripes member last week announced a student ticket scheme at select stops on his tour – which includes a run of intimate shows across Ireland and the rest of Europe.

A limited number of tickets have been allocated to students on select tour stops @officialjackwhite on Instagram @officialjackwhite on Instagram

Under the scheme, 20 concession tickets are left in venue box offices at a reduced rate of €20 (Dublin) or £20 (Belfast and London). That works out at about one-third of the original ticket price, which set attendees back €75.

These tickets can only be purchased in-person through the venue’s box office by fans with a valid student card and have been strictly limited to one per person.

Considering the last time White played in Ireland was to a large crowd at Royal Hospital Kilmainham (now known as the IMMA) and this week’s shows have been in high demand since they initially sold out in April, it’s no small feat for those who managed to pick up a last-minute ticket.

Jack White performing in 2025 Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Emerald Reagan and her friend Alex heard about the scheme through social media and arrived at the venue at 3.30pm to make sure they could get their hands on a pair of tickets.

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Reagan described it as a “really great opportunity” for herself and other students to attend the gig at a discounted rate, adding that live music can often feel out of her budget despite being something she values.

“I know that personally I can’t afford tickets that cost more than €20 a lot of the time and there are a lot of shows I would like to be able to go to.”

Friends Alex and Emerald bought their tickets at the 3Olympia box office this afternoon Cliodhna Travers / The Journal Cliodhna Travers / The Journal / The Journal

Music student Jack also welcomed the offer and described student tickets as a thoughtful way of making concerts more affordable for those on a tighter budget.

He added that other artists should consider introducing similar schemes on their tours: “Jack White is a big artist. I think more artists can do it if he’s able to.”

“When you want to go to bigger gigs like this it seems like they’re getting more and more expensive every time you go and get a ticket.”

Jack and Aaron were the first fans to pick up their tickets at the box office Cliodhna Travers / The Journal Cliodhna Travers / The Journal / The Journal

A similar sentiment was shared by 25-year-old Janna, who said that the cost of ticket prices can often influence whether she will attend live events.

Janna said that the €20 student ticket provided “a great opportunity” to see an artist like Jack White live. She added that while the most she has spent on a gig was to see Foo Fighters in Dublin earlier this year, it would “really depend on the artist” whether she would pay that amount in the future.

“These student tickets are the best way to bring young people to live music,” she told The Journal.

While tickets for Tuesday’s performance have all been snapped up, the scheme is set to continue on Wednesday as Jack White closes out the European leg of his world tour.