Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Attendees at the Informal meeting of Defence ministers in Druid's Glen, Wicklow. European Union via RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie European Union via RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

United States President Donald J Trump holds up a sign as he hosts an announcement on healthcare affordability in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#IRAN: The US military hit targets in Iran today after it said Tehran tried to attack commercial ships and American forces in the Middle East, as hostilities flare once again in an intermittent war that has lasted more than six months.

#MASSACHUSETTS: The judge in the murder trial of US woman Lindsay Clancy requested the jury continue their deliberations after they failed to come to a unanimous decision.

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#GOOD FRIDAY AGREEMENT: UK prime minister Andy Burnham said he’s “very aware of every word in the Good Friday Agreement” after backlash over his comments on a border poll last week.

#I’M OUTTA KEIR: Former Britism prime minister Keir Starmer is to step down as an MP, triggering a byelection that will test his successor Burnham’s Labour government.

PARTING SHOT

Jack and Aaron were the first fans to pick up their tickets at the box office Cliodhna Travers / The Journal Cliodhna Travers / The Journal / The Journal

TWENTY LUCKY JACK White fans had the chance to pick up the last few tickets for the first of his two sold-out Dublin shows on Tuesday.

The former White Stripes member last week announced a student ticket scheme at select stops on his tour – which includes a run of intimate shows across Ireland and the rest of Europe.

The Journal headed down to talk to students who picked up the tickets – you can read all about it here.