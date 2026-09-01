'Guns' removed from car boot by three men in viral video were not real, gardaí say

A VIRAL VIDEO purporting to show three men removing a firearm from the boot of a car did not involve real firearms, gardaí said.

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, including by international accounts, and viewed millions of times, shows three men being filmed by someone in another car as the radio plays.

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In the video, one man removes an apparent weapon from the boot and shakes the hand of another man. He then aims what appears to be a rifle at the wall, before handing it to another man on his right. The third man holds it up and he and the first man exchange words.

Social media commentary attached to the video claims the men have taken guns from the boot of a car outside a mosque in Tallaght.

Gardaí today said they are aware of a video circulating on social media “purporting to show an exchange of firearms in Dublin”.

“An Garda Síochána has established that no illegal firearms were involved in this matter – these were replica (airsoft) guns,” gardaí said.