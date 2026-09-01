Body of fisherman recovered from water off west Cork

THE BODY OF a fisherman in his 50s has been recovered from the water near Blackball Head west of Castletownbere on the Beara Peninsula in west Cork.

The man had gone pollock fishing in a 30ft boat from Castletownbere on Monday.

The Castletownbere RNLI Lifeboat was tasked by the Irish Coast this morning after they received a report from a member of the public that a vessel had got into difficulties off the coast of Black Ball Head.

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The body of the man was discovered in the water at about 8.30am today. The Irish Coastguard Helicopter had been deployed and was on its way to the scene. It was stood down when the body was found.

The body of the deceased has been taken to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital. The Coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

A postmortem examination will be carried out and an inquest will be heard in due course.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of his family members.