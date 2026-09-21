Funeral arrangements announced for Limerick woman killed in workplace trench collapse

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS WERE announced Monday for a mother-of-three killed when a trench collapsed on her on a site in Co Limerick last Friday.

Elizabeth “Liz” Lynch (44), from Woodfield Manor, Newcastle West and Kilmurry, Feenagh, Co Limerick, was predeceased by her brother Tim Jnr, who died suddenly while carrying out construction work, last November.

A funeral notice published Monday evening said Ms Lynch was survived by her “heartbroken family” including her “adored sons Kauan, Jaycob and Victor, their father Marcos, her heartbroken father Tim, mother Betty, sister Mary, brother Michael Snr”.

Ms Lynch, who coached and played ladies Gaelic football and soccer is also sadly missed by her extended family as well as “her many teammates and clubs over the years”, the notice said.

“Reposing at her parents’ home in Feenagh on Wednesday from 1pm to 8pm, Thursday from 1pm to 8pm and Friday from 1pm to 8pm.”

“Arriving at St. Ita’s Church, Feenagh on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial in Feenagh Cemetery.”

Local sports matches were postponed last weekend as a mark of respect following Ms Lynch’s sudden death.

A book of online condolences was opened Monday, with tributes and sympathies pouring in for the popular west county Limerick woman.

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A teammate wrote: “My deepest sympathies to the Lynch family. Liz dedicated so much time to her family, especially to her 3 boys.”

“Liz was a wonderful teammate who was always full of fun and kind-hearted. I will remember fondly our days playing soccer together,” she added.

A number of people described Ms Lynch as a “beautiful lady”.

One woman said: “Devastating loss, Liz was such a fabulous person. My thoughts are with her 3 precious boys. May she Rest in Peace.”

Another friend said: “Rest in peace my beautiful friend. Condolences to your three beautiful boys and to all your family.” “God give them the strength to carry on. Sleep tight my friend.”

The fatal incident occurred during site preparation works for the installation of a septic tank at Kilmeedy, west Limerick. Ms Lynch was pronounced dead at the scene.

A garda spokesman said: “This matter has been referred to the Health and Safety Authority for further investigation.”

A HSA spokesman confirmed it was “aware of the incident and has launched an investigation”.

Local Fine Gael councillor and publican Adam Teskey said: “It is an awful shock to people here in the locality, the area is in immense mourning. It’s taking a devastating toll on the community and our sympathies are with the family at this time.”