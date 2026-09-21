Here's what happened today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Members of the Irish Dance Theatre production 'Mná na hÉireann' pictured outside the GPO ahead of the show's launch at the Ambassador Theatre. Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Friedrich Merz giving a televised address in Germany after his party suffered what he conceded was a disaster in two local elections.

#TRUMP: CNN, MS NOW and Politico are suing US president Donald Trump and officials in his administration for banning their reporters from the White House.

#RUSSIA: Vladimir Putin’s ruling United Russia party won a large majority in the country’s parliamentary elections, according to results published by state media.

#RIP: Presley Gerber, a model and the son of Cindy Crawford, has died aged 27.

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#GERMANY: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has conceded that his party suffered a “disaster” in two regional elections, but vowed to remain in office as pressure on his position mounts.

#LINDSAY CLANCY: Patrick Clancy, the ex-husband of Lindsay Clancy, has opened up about his children’s killings and forgiving his ex-wife.

PARTING SHOT

Vapes versus smokes. The Taoiseach claimed earlier this month that vaping was “nearly worse” than smoking cigarettes, describing e-cigarettes as the “revenge of Big Tobacco”.

But what does the science actually say?

The Journal’s FactCheck editor Stephen McDermott examined major studies and spoke to international experts about the debate.

So, how does Micheál Martin’s claim stack up?

Read the full article here.