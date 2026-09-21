Dissident republican was like 'spider at centre of web' in plotting Omagh bombing, inquiry hears

DISSIDENT REPUBLICAN COLM Murphy “sat like a spider at the centre of the web” in the plot to bomb Omagh in 1998, a public inquiry has been told.

Lead counsel to the Omagh Bombing Inquiry Paul Greaney KC said a group of men were involved in the planning of the Real IRA attack in the Co Tyrone town.

He described the group as “experienced terrorists motivated by a desire not to get caught” as he began to set out a “working hypothesis” on how the massacre was carried out.

The public inquiry, chaired by Lord Turnbull, has begun evidential hearings on Monday in Belfast.

The hearings, which have been delayed for six months, will centre on the period before and after the bombing and will examine how it was carried out and who was responsible.

The Real IRA bomb in the Co Tyrone town on 15 August 1998 killed 29 people, including a woman who was pregnant with twins, in the worst single atrocity in the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

The inquiry was set up by the previous government to examine whether the explosion could have been prevented by the UK authorities.

Last year, the inquiry heard personal statements from those affected by the massacre.

Mr Greaney told the inquiry: “By the 12 August 1998, at the latest, a plan was in place for a car to be stolen for use as a vehicle to transport a bomb, and it’s clear that a particular type of car had been identified for that purpose, namely a Vauxhall Cavalier.”

The barrister referred to Murphy, who died in 2023 and was previously found liable for the bombing in a civil trial, as being a central figure in the plot.

He said: “As we shall see, the evidence suggests that Colm Murphy sat like a spider at the centre of the web of the plan to detonate a bomb in Omagh.”

Mr Greaney said the Real IRA had previously admitted responsibility for the Omagh bombing. He said: “The inquiry legal team assesses that this violent dissident republican terrorist group did indeed play a key role in the attack.”

Mr Greaney told the inquiry that a Vauxhall Cavalier was stolen from Carrickmacross in Co Monaghan in the early hours of 13 August.

He said the car been stolen “effectively to order”.

He said witness evidence showed it was likely three other Vauxhall Cavaliers on the same street or nearby had been interfered with on the same night.

Mr Greaney said the car was shortly afterward taken to the border town of Dundalk.

He said: “It was the home town and base of operations of many of those whom the inquiry legal team has identified as being key individuals in this chapter.”

The inquiry was told the car was then made available to Seamus Daly “ready to be loaded with a bomb”.

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Daly was previously found liable for the Omagh bombing in a civil case.

Mr Greaney told the inquiry that false number plates were quickly fitted to the stolen Vauxhall Cavalier

He said: “The fitting of cloned number plates on stolen vehicles used to transport bombs to their place of detonation was a common thread in dissident republican terrorist attacks in the late 1990s in Northern Ireland.

“We’re describing a tactic in which a car would be stolen, and then the number plate for a legitimate vehicle of a similar make, model, and appearance would then be manufactured and applied to the stolen vehicle.

“In this way, it was calculated that if the stolen vehicle were to be the subject of a check on police systems, its status as stolen would be less likely to be revealed.

“Those transporting bombs would wish to attract as little attention as possible.

“This tactic, the tactic of using cloned number plates, was part of the terrorist tradecraft.”

The barrister told the inquiry that the dissident republicans who had plotted the Omagh attack had been “engaged in a campaign of violence”, which had begun months before.

He added: “They were experienced terrorists, and they were motivated by a desire not to be caught.”

Mr Greaney also said there were “sound reasons” to believe that Daly was in a scout car which led the bomb into Omagh on 15 August, and that Séamus McKenna, who is now dead, was in the vehicle containing the device.

The inquiry heard that there were practical reasons for the use of two cars.

Mr Greaney said the scout car provided the means to “get away quickly”.

Later this week the inquiry is expected to hear a pre-recorded witness statement from a senior garda officer about the theft of the car used in the explosion.

Speaking ahead of the hearing, Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden was among those killed in the dissident attack, said: “I think it is important that we do get into the nitty-gritty of what happened in the lead-up to Omagh, particularly in the last few days.

“I think it is going to be difficult but hugely important. This was a cross-border crime and most of the evidential opportunities lie within the Republic” he continued.

“We just hope in the end we will get truth and dignity out of this process.”

Claire Hayes, whose brother Alan Radford was killed in the bomb, said the latest hearings had been a “long time coming”.

She said: “This chapter is a pivotal point in the inquiry process.”

Ms Hayes added: “We are now 28 years past the bomb and there has been very little engagement from the south of Ireland.

“I want them to pass on all the knowledge they have.”