30 hospitals facing day-long strike action next month as 11,000 health workers set to walk out

MORE THAN 11,000 health workers across 30 hospitals are set to strike for a full day on Wednesday 14 October, trade union Siptu has announced.

The union’s Health Division said today that it has notified the HSE and voluntary hospital employers of the planned action as it escalates a dispute over negotiations for a new public service pay agreement.

The strike is due to follow a one-day work-to-rule on Wednesday 30 September, during which members will withdraw voluntary flexibility, including non-rostered overtime and additional duties.

Siptu said the action follows what it described as the government’s failure to establish a forum for negotiations on a successor to the previous public service pay agreement, which expired on 30 June.

The planned strike will affect hospitals across the country, including Beaumont Hospital, Cork University Hospital, University Hospital Galway, University Hospital Limerick, St James’s Hospital and University Hospital Waterford.

Meanwhile, members of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) have also voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action, up to and including strike action, in a separate dispute over public service pay.

Some 94% of doctors balloted supported the move, including consultants, non-consultant hospital doctors and public and community health doctors.

The IMO said action is set to begin on 14 October, the same day as SIPTU’s planned strike.

Its national committees are meeting today to decide what form the action will take, before the organisation issues three weeks’ notice to the HSE and voluntary hospitals.

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Siptu Health Divisional Organiser Kevin Figgis said members had shown “extraordinary patience” since the agreement expired.

“They have continued to provide essential health services while facing soaring costs for food, fuel, electricity, gas, rent and mortgages,” Figgis said.

“Yet the Government has failed to provide any meaningful forum where public service unions can engage on a new pay agreement which addresses the concerns of our members.”

Figgis said the work-to-rule would demonstrate how much the health service relies on staff goodwill and flexibility.

“When that goodwill is withdrawn, the pressure within the system will become immediately apparent,” Figgis added said.

He warned that members would proceed with the full-day strike on 14 October unless the government engaged with their concerns.

“The responsibility for avoiding that outcome rests squarely with the Government,” he said.

The union said its members had voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial and strike action and were seeking a pay agreement that addresses rising living costs.

Siptu said the action was intended to secure meaningful negotiations with the government.

The union has not outlined what arrangements, if any, will be made for emergency or essential services during the planned strike.

The strike action will take place in the following hospitals: