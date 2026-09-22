Harris added that said the government was also examining the taxation of home-heating oil and gas. Alamy Stock Photo
excise duty

Harris signals support for extending fuel excise cuts beyond November

The Tánaiste said keeping the reductions in place would be a “sensible” and “prudent” approach.
11.16pm, 22 Sep 2026
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TÁNAISTE SIMON HARRIS has signalled his support for extending current fuel excise reductions beyond November, describing the move as a “sensible” and “prudent” approach ahead of Budget 2027.

Speaking at a Fine Gael party meeting this evening, Harris said energy costs were among the biggest issues facing households and that the government was examining a range of measures to provide greater certainty over the winter months.

The existing excise reductions on petrol and diesel were introduced earlier this year as fuel prices rose.

They amount to 27 cent per litre on petrol and 32 cent on diesel, with the cuts currently scheduled to be phased out between November and the end of February.

The government deferred the first two stages of the planned restoration in August, following renewed pressure on fuel prices.

Harris told colleagues that extending the current reductions beyond November appeared to him to be a “sensible” and “prudent” approach.

He said the government was also examining the taxation of home-heating oil and gas, targeted supports and measures to help households move towards cheaper and more sustainable energy.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin signalled last week that the government was considering action on home-heating oil costs. Options under discussion include changes to the carbon tax on kerosene or the VAT charged on heating oil. No decision has been announced.

Harris said the Budget should give households as much clarity as possible about the energy costs they will face this winter, alongside reductions in income tax and childcare costs.

He said older people, lower-income households and those living in rural Ireland were particularly affected.

He added that Budget 2027 should not focus solely on short-term interventions, but should also support households in moving towards technologies such as solar panels and electric vehicles to reduce their exposure to volatile fossil-fuel prices.

Budget 2027 is due to be announced on 6 October.

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