Taoiseach hints at cut to cost of home heating oil in upcoming budget

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has given his strongest indication yet that the government will cut tax on home heating oil in this year’s budget.

Speaking to reporters at the National Ploughing Championship in Offaly today, he said the government is “looking at doing something there” in relation to the cost of home heating oil.

“As I said, we’re discussing everything in the round. We’ve more or less focused in on the idea of decoupling that kerosene issue, and making sure that we give alleviation to people in their homes.

“In particular home heating, over the winter period, because we’ve looked at the figures, in terms of the impact is particularly significant there,” he said.

The price of home heating oil is up 70% this year compared to the same period last year, following the US and Israel’s war on Iran.

Since this September, prices have increased by 15%.

More than one in three Irish homes depend on oil for heating.

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The Taoiseach’s comments today are the strongest indication from the government that they will take action on the issue as part of the budget, which will be announced on 6 October.

Speaking last week, Tánaiste Simon Harris said people need clarity on energy prices and that the government will try to provide that as part of the budget.

It is unclear exactly what approach the government might take to reduce the cost of home heating oil.

One option that has been suggested by industry group, Fuels for Ireland, is to reduce the VAT rate on home heating oil (currently 13.5%) and bring it in line with the 9% rate on gas.

Another option, as suggested by Sinn Féin, is to lower the carbon tax on kerosene.

The Taosieach was well received by attendees at the ploughing today. Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

Sinn Féin and unity

Elsewhere, the Taoiseach said he fundamentally disagreed with Sinn Féin’s approach to seeking a united Ireland.

His comments come after Northern Ireland first minister Michelle O’Neill travelled to Cardiff yesterday to sign a memorandum of understanding with her Scottish and Welsh counterparts pushing for constitutional change.

The leaders called on the British government to “prepare for, plan and facilitate constitutional change”.

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Asked about the meeting, the Taoiseach said today:

“I’m not into campaigning, but I would make the point that strategically, we have never embroiled Northern Ireland in British politics.”

He said he thinks that “strategically, I’m not clear that Sinn Féin is on the right track at all, and may even set back unity by that move that they’ve made”.

The Taoiseach is due to meet with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham for the first time since his appointment later this week.

However, it is unclear if the meeting will go ahead as planned, as Burnham had to cancel engagements yesterday and today following the death of his father.

Additional reporting by Emma Hickey